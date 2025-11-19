Schuyler Co. DHS Security Guard pleads guilty to child pornography dissemination

A former security and therapy aide for the Department of Human Services Rushville Treatment and Detention Facility was sentenced to two decades in prison on Monday for disseminating child sexual abuse material.

Billy R. Ruple, Jr., 45, of Rushville, Illinois, was sentenced by Schuyler County Circuit Court Judge Mark Vincent after pleading guilty to two Class X felony counts of dissemination of child pornography.

In March, members of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s investigations team , along with officers from the Illinois State Police (ISP), Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office and Rushville Police Department searched Ruple’s home and arrested him after evidence of child sexual abuse material was discovered. At the time of his arrest, Ruple was employed at DHS’ Treatment and Detention Facility, which houses sexually violent offenders.

Raoul’s office co-prosecuted the case with Schuyler County State’s Attorney Chuck Laegeler. Ten other counts of child pornogrpahy reproduction and possession were dismissed per the plea. Ruple was sentenced to two consecutive 10-year sentences in the Illinois Department of Corrections for each of the dissemination counts for a total of 20 years in prison. He also was sentenced to 3 years of mandatory supervised release and ordered to pay an undisclosed fine. Ruple was given credit for 242 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.