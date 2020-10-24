Schuyler Co. Health Department Reports COVID Outbreak At Scripps Park Golf Course

The Schuyler County Health Department has reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Scripps Park Golf Course. Public health officials have linked 3 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 to this location at this time. Officials say that anyone who was at the location on Tuesday, October 13th to monitor for symptoms and possibly get tested.

As of yesterday, Schuyler County has had 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 8 of which are currently active cases. The county is experiencing overall stable COVID-19 metrics and is no longer at the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Warning Level for the COVID-19 risk metrics.