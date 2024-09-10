Schuyler Co. Man Sentenced to Prison in Cass Co. For Indecent Solicitation, Traveling to Meet a Minor

A Schuyler County man arrested by members of the Illinois State Police in November 2023 for traveling to Beardstown to meet with a minor has been sentenced to prison.

31-year old Dallas L. Wilcoxen of Rushville appeared in Cass County Circuit Court yesterday morning where he pleaded guilty to indecent solicitation of a minor and traveling to meet a minor – both Class 4 felonies – and Class 4 felony grooming.

According to a report filed by the Illinois State Police on November 6, 2023; the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted by members of the Rushville Police Department on October 19, 2023 to investigate a report of a Rushville man who was communicating inappropriately with minor females through an online platform.

On November 6, 2023, Wilcoxen was arrested by members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and ISP agents in Beardstown for traveling there to meet with a 14-year old female.

According to online court records, while, awaiting trial in the Cass County Case, Wilcoxen was transported from the Schuyler County Jail to a sober living facility for substance abuse treatement in December 2023.

During April 5, 2024 court proceedings, Cass County court officials were told that Wilcoxen had left the sober living facility and was currently at large. On April 9, 2024, Rushville Police arrested Wilcoxen on a citation of theft in an unrelated case. Wilcoxen has remained lodged at the Schuyler County Jail since his April arrest.

Yesterday, Cass County Circuit Judge Timothy J. Wessel sentenced Wilcoxen to a total of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, up to one year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered payment of a $200 county fine. Wilcoxen was given credit for 189 days served in jail.

Wilcoxen is next due in Schuyler County Circuit Court on September 18th for a possible plea on the theft charge as well as outstanding 2022 drug charges. Any sentence that is given in the Schuyler County cases are expected to run concurrently with the Cass County prison sentence.