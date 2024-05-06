Schuyler Co. Sheriff Seeking Info on Damage to Rural Ag Fields

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for a recent criminal damage case in rural cornfields.

Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw reports that several fields throughout Schuyler County have had unknown individuals drive through them, with some of the fields already planted. Some of the fields have had donuts and ruts put into them, tearing up the field. Most of the fields have been located north of Rushville.

If you have any information or have seen a 4-wheel drive truck in the area with mud and/or field debris on its undercarriage, please call the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office at 217-322-4366.