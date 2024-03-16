Schuyler County Fair Fish Fry to Raise Funds for Victims of Monday Crash

The Schuyler County Fair in Rushville is inviting everyone to a free-will meal aimed at helping the families of a recent tragedy.

On Monday the Rushville community was rocked by a tragic two-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two adults and three preschool children from the area.

Members of the Schuyler County Fair have since come together rapidly to put together a fish fry fundraiser that will be held the majority of the day on Sunday to help not only the victims’ families but also the community as a whole.

The fish fry is a carry-out-only event and will take place at the Schuyler County Fairgrounds in Rushville. Nate Wallice with the Schuyler County Fair says the day after the accident, members began working to figure out how they could help.

“Tuesday morning a few of us got together and we were trying to figure out what we could do to help raise some money for those families. And fortunately, we’ve got a pretty good-sized fairgrounds out here and several buildings.

We have a newer food building that we can set up in and do all the fish frying in there and all the serving. We’ve got a big midway around the whole fairgrounds that we can line up cars here and we just have the space, and twenty board members to help put this all together.”

There is no cost for the carry out only fish fry as organizers wanted to make it a completely free will donation offering. Wallace says right away, many members of the community stepped up to help make the event happen.

“And now of course the volunteers are just pouring in. We’ve got tons of help and it’s been really overwhelming how much help. It’s really just incredible how much help has come out for this thing and we’re going to make it happen. It’s going to be big and we hope to raise a substantial amount of money for these families.”

Wallace says even if someone wants to contribute but doesn’t have the means to donate funds, they should consider themselves welcome to come eat as the event is intended to raise the spirit of the community just as much as to raise funds.

In a corresponding move, the Versailles Fire Department has canceled their planned fish fry that was also scheduled for Sunday, in an effort to help drive traffic to the Schuyler County event.

The carry-out-only fish fry will run from 11 Sunday morning to 7 in the evening, featuring a menu of fried fish, baked beans, potato salad, bread and butter, and a beverage.

Delivery service is available within Rushville city limits only. Anyone needing a delivery should call 217-248-5388 to place your order.

Attendees are asked to enter the fairgrounds on East Scripps Street in Rushville where you will be directed by volunteers on how to proceed through the line.