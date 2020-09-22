Schuyler County Fairgrounds To Host Drive-Thru COVID Testing This Weekend

The Schuyler County Health Department has announced a drive-through and walk-up testing site for this weekend. The Health Department posted on their Facebook Page today that the State of Illinois will sponsor the community drive-through site on Saturday and Sunday from 9AM-5PM at the Schuyler County Fairgrounds in Rushville, located at 200 East Scripps Street.

The test will be a simple nasal swab. Results will be given over the phone within 4-7 days. There is no cost for testing, but the Health Department does request you bring your insurance card if you have one. Anyone will be allowed to be tested. For more information, you can contact the Schuyler County Health Department at 217-322-6775 or the McDonough County Health Department at 309-837-9951.