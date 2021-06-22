Schuyler County Health Department Reports COVID Outbreak at Youth Camp

The Schuyler County Health Department has reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at a youth camp facility in Rushville.

SCHD says that contact tracing revealed an exposure event at The Crossing Camp in Rushville from June 13th-June 17th. SCHD is working with The Crossing Camp to provide guidance and to mitigate the situation related to the youth summer camp programs.

SCHD says The Crossing Camp is following CDC guidelines regarding cleaning and disinfection of their facility. SCHD is recommending any individuals (adults & children) who visited The Crossing Camp during the public exposure dates to get a PCR test for COVID-19 even if an individual is not experiencing any symptoms. The press release from the Schuyler County Health Department did not reveal the number of active cases traced back to the facility at this time.