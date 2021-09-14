Schuyler County Health Dept. Announces Outbreak at Webster Elementary in Rushville

The Schuyler County Health Department has announced an outbreak at a Rushville school.

SCHD is reporting a 4-case outbreak at Webster Elementary School in Rushville. Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the positive cases in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission. Due to Federal privacy restrictions, the release of any additional information on these cases is prohibited.

The Webster Elementary School is working with the Schuyler County Health Department and following direction and guidance from IDPH and SCHD, including but not limited to: testing students, teachers and staff for COVID-19, increased environmental disinfection, exclusion of ill staff and students, increased hand washing, wearing mask and face coverings indoors and maintaining three feet distance between students in correlation with school guidance.

IDPH also lists potential exposure events at Eisenhower Elementary in Jacksonville, Jacksonville High School, Schuyler-Industry Middle School in Rushville, Pikeland Community School in Pittsfield, Petersburg Elementary School, PORTA High School, Pleasant Plains Middle School, Winchester Elementary School, and New Berlin Elementary School. All of these schools list less than 5 cases on the IDPH website. IDPH currently lists over 1,400 potential exposures in Illinois schools.