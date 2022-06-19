Schuyler County Judge Dies in Vehicle vs. Bicycle Collision

By Benjamin Cox on June 19, 2022 at 4:20pm

A well-known Schuyler County Judge was killed in a vehicle vs. bicycle collision late this morning.

The Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a red 2010 Chevy Silverado driven by 73 year old Charlie D. Coffey of Rushville was traveling northbound on Adams Road near Illinois Route 100 just north of Frederick. A teal Marin bicycle ridden by 42 year old Ramon M. Escapa was also traveling northbound in the same location at 9:56AM Sunday morning.

The truck was directly behind the bicycle, according to State Police, when the truck struck the bicycle.

According to WGEM, the Schuyler County Coroner’s Office pronounced Escapa deceased at the scene. Coffey refused medical attention.

Coffey was later cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The Illinois State Police say that Traffic Crash Response Unit is continuing to investigate.

Escapa was appointed to the 8th Judicial Circuit in Schuyler County in November 2020. Escapa had previously served as Schuyler County State’s Attorney from 2012 until the time of his appointment.