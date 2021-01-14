Schuyler County Woman Killed in US 67 Two Vehicle Crash

A Schuyler County woman is dead after a two vehicle accident involving a semi occurred at mid-day today.

Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a 2008 White Toyota carrying a 59 year old female from Astoria was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 24 near the U.S. Route 67 junction just west of Rushville. A 2009 Blue Kenworth tractor trailer driven by a 24 year old man from Crawfordsville, Iowa was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 67. The Toyota then traveled into the path of the semi and was struck. Both vehicles came to a stop south of U.S. Route 24 on U.S. 67 while emergency services responded.

According to the ISP report, the 59 year old female was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Charges may be pending further investigation of the crash.