Schuyler, McDonough Open Joint Call Center

The Schuyler and McDonough joint COVID-19 call center is open today.

Raeva Farris, Public Information Officer for the McDonough County Health Department says the call center is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm,

COVID vaccinations are being distributed in Schuyler and McDonough counties to residents age 65 and older. Farris says the call center will provide question and answer services regarding the vaccine, as well as assisting residents in booking appointments.

Farris says the McDonough Telephone Cooperative, the Regional Office of Education, and the West Central Illinois Special Education Cooperative are assisting with phone operations and operational space.

To reach the McDonough Schuyler County Call Center, dial 833-665-4829, (4VAX).

Free Drive Through COVID-19 testing is being held in Rushville this week. IDPH will be hosting a mobile testing site Wednesday, February 3rd from 8 am to 4 pm at the First United Methodist Church located at 210 W. Jefferson St in Rushville.