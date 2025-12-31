Scores and schedule for New Year’s Eve

By Gary Scott on December 30, 2025 at 8:31pm

A record tying 10th upset of the tournament ends this year’s Waverly Holiday Tournament, giving North Mac its first tournament title ever.

North Mac stopped Routt in the final game 52-40.

Earlier, Triopia nabbed the 9th upset, beating Carrollton in the 3rd place game 48-45. Athens won the 5th place trophy stopping Pawnee 41-40, and New Berlin grabbed the consolation prize, dropping Lutheran 50-37.

Jacksonville is headed to the title game at Taylorville, and will play Glenbard South for the title at 2:30 this afternoon. WEAI will carry the game live, starting at 2:15 with the pregame.

Jacksonville stopped Marion 60-56.

Lanphier was eliminated at Pekin, falling to Moline 52-43 after beating Minooka 58-41.

Pleasant Plains knocked off Charleston 48-45 and lost to Newton 55-46 at Effingham. Porta/AC grabbed the 5th place trophy at Williamsville beating Calvary 54-47. SHG grabbed the 3rd place trophy at State Farm 66-57 over Peoria. Springfield held off Simeon 60-57. Southeast rolled Thornridge 64-52 at DeKalb.

Pittsfield was eliminated at Macomb 63-36 by Monmouth Roseville. Brown County was stopped by A Town 51-49.

At the Lady Tiger Classic, West Hancock held off Brown County for the title 69-47. Illini Bluffs stopped Carrollton in the 3rd place game 42-29. Canton stopped West Central for the consolation title 51-46.