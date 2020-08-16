Scott and Greene Confirm More COVID-19 Cases

The total of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Scott County.

The Scott County Health Department announced Saturday 9 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the county to a total of 35.

The newest cases include 4 males: 1 in his 40’s, 2 in their twenties and 1 in his 80’s., and 3 females; one in her 50’s, one in her 80’s, and one in her 20’s. Two children, both of whom are under age 10.

Of the now 35 cases in Scott County, 9 have recovered and 26 remain in isolation.

Greene County health officials confirmed 2 new cases today. Greene has a total case count now of 70 confirmed, with 30 having recovered and 40 cases remaining active.