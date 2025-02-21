Scott Co. Assessor Clears the Air on Facebook Post Pertaining to Winchester Bond Referendum

Scott County Assessor Julie Moore has issued a written statement in response to claims made surrounding a now-removed Facebook post about the upcoming school bond referendum for the Winchester High School.

Moore says that her decision to not comment on Winchester Superintendent Kevin Blankenship classifying the Facebook post as highly inaccurate has created some confusion for the citizens of the county.

Moore says: “The Facebook post was intended to inform seniors with Senior Freeze exemptions that the Senior Freeze only protects against tax increases due to rising property values, not increases from new or higher tax rates, a common point of confusion. My goal was to ensure seniors on fixed incomes are prepared for potential tax changes. I misspoke when I said the school district approved a $12 million bond to be paid over 10 years. They actually only approved the expenditure of $12 million dollars. The post never stated a bond had been issued, nor did it say “the current rate is not yet known because of the bond issuance.” It appears the post has been misinterpreted and amplified beyond its original intent. I am employed by the county. It is my job to keep the taxpayers informed of any changes which may occur. It is not my job to promote or oppose the referendum. My priority remains to provide honest and transparent communication with the Scott County taxpayers.”

The approval of the bond’s issuance is currently on the April consolidated ballot for Winchester School District residents. Early voting started Thursday.

Winchester School District officials are holding town hall meetings at 6PM on Monday, February 24th and 6PM on Thursday, February 27th in the Winchester High School auditorium to answer questions about the high school renovation project and provide further information on the bond’s implication to the school and to taxpayers.