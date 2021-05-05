Scott Co. Commissioners Oppose Wind Farm Legislation in IL GA

The Scott County Commissioners passed a resolution Monday to oppose a piece of legislation currently sitting in the Illinois General Assembly.

The Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution on sending a letter to the Governor’s Office, all local legislators, and to members of both chambers of the General Assembly in opposition to Senate Bill 1602.

Filed by 18th District State Senator Bill Cunningham of Chicago in February, the bill would remove a county board’s ability to create their own ordinances concerning wind farms, and any county that has a zoning ordinance for the facilities would have to be in compliance with a statewide statute within 30 days of the bill’s passage. The state zoning ordinance would control all setback requirements, blade tip height limitations, and sound limitations. It would limit all home rule powers.

The bill has remained in the Senate Assignments committee since February 26th and has not moved. Scott County Commissioner Chairman Bob Schafer read a letter in the meeting saying that the powers for all zoning should always remain in governments closest to the people, and that county and city governments have more of an awareness of the needs of the governed because they live closest to them.

The letter was sent out by certified letter this week. There has been no indication that the Senate Bill will be moving out of committee.