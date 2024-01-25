Scott Co. Commissioners, Winchester EMS Reach Agreement on Contract for Special Service Area

The Scott County Commissioners and Winchester EMS finally have an agreement on a contract for emergency services for the southern half of the county.

The Scott County Times reports that the two parties reached an agreement on the Special Service Area contract on Monday, finalized by a unanimous vote of the commissioners at their regular business meeting.

The contract was dated retroactive to December 1st to coincide with the county’s fiscal year. Winchester EMS representatives confirmed to WLDS News that they have received their first quarterly installment from the Special Service Area tax that’s been collected.

The contract requires the EMS to provide Basic Life Support to the Special Service Area with an agreement that the Winchester EMS take the progressive necessary steps to obtain Advanced Life Support certification from the Illinois Department of Public Health as soon as possible.

The quarterly payments will also carry the requirement of a detailed incident report along with progress reports on the ALS certification provided at a regularly scheduled workshop with the commissioners.

The contract agreement likely puts to bed a nearly four-year long back-and-forth negotiation on emergency services for the southern half of Scott County.