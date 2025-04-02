Scott Co. Election Results

Scott County had some close races.

One can learn a little something different about how each county operates simply by sitting and waiting on election results come in for local races in a Consolidated Election.

The Scott County Courthouse had a steady stream of people in and out throughout the night with many of them anxious to hear the results of the high school building referendum, Winchester municipal races, and a contested school board race that I was made aware of last night.

The Winchester School Board is not at-large elections like many other districts in the area, and is divided up into precincts. Winchester Precinct 1 had a race between challenger Katie Tobin and incumbent Eric Peterson. Peterson carries a narrow 602-593 edge in the race with vote-by-mail ballots yet to be calculated.

In the referendum question, which asked voters for permission for the Winchester School Board to issue $12 million in general obligation bonds for renovations to the over-century old Winchester High School building – it failed 582 no’s to 513 yes’s.

Three-term incumbent Winchester mayor Rex McIntire held off a challenge from now-former Ward 3 Alderman Ron Bell 299-208. The Winchester City Council will look a little different though, with Ward 1 seeing Jack Daniels taking over the seat as he ran unopposed; and Gerald Evans defeated former Winchester Chief of Police George Lindsey 86-61 in Ward 3.

The last day vote-by-mail ballots will be accepted for tally is April 15, with canvassing and certification slated for April 22.

