Scott Co. Health Department Announces First West Nile Virus Positive Mosquito Batch

The Scott County Health Department confirmed its first positive West Nile Virus test in a mosquito batch for the year on Monday afternoon.

The health department says the best things to do to prevent contracting the virus is to do the following: eliminate standing water, use EPA-registered insect repellent outdoors, install and/or repair screens on exterior windows and doors, when possible wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants especially at peak mosquito activity at dawn and dusk, keep your lawn and shrubs trimmed regularly, and report any potential breeding sites and/or dead birds to the health department.

For more information, to report a mosquito breeding ground, or to report a dead bird call 217-742-8203.