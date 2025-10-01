Scott Co. High Speed Chase suspect identified

The suspect involved with a high speed chase and crash in rural Winchester over the weekend has been identified.

Online court records have identified the individual involved in the chase with Scott County law enforcement near the Hillview Blacktop and Illinois Route 106 on Saturday afternoon as Erick O. Johnson, Jr., 25, of Champaign, Illinois. Johnson was arrested after a vehicle chase with police that resulted in a car crash and an hour-long manhunt. Johnson was arrested and taken to the Greene County Jail. Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen said initially that Johnson refused to comply with booking procedures and that both the Greene and Scott County Sheriff’s Office worked with area law enforcement to get Johnson identified.

Johnson made his first appearance in Scott County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon and has been charged with Class 2 felony possession of a stolen vehicle, two Class 4 felonies of aggravated fleeing of police, obstructing a peace officer and resisting a peace officer. After his pretrial detention hearing, Johnson was released with a schedule pretrial hearing scheduled for November 13.

WLDS News has reached out to the Scott County State’s Attorney’s Office for further comment.

This story will be updated if more information is released.