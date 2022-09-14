Scott Co. Historical Society Seeking Donations To Rehab Interior of Winchester Depot

Winchester community supporters may have a letter in their mailbox this week asking for a donation to help update a historic structure.

The Scott County Historical Society is seeking donations to renovate the interior of the Winchester Depot. Renovations include new bathrooms, new flooring, new kitchen counter tops, and new paint.

According to a letter issued by members of the Historical Society, the historic train depot served as the location for the Bread of Love program in the Winchester community for many years before it relocated.

The upgrade is projected to cost $21,000. The Winchester City Council has promised $5,000 to help with the effort while members of the community have pledged an additional $6,000. The project currently needs $10,000 to be completed.

The Scott County Historical Society is a 501(c)3 non-profit so any donations are tax deductible. Donations can be mailed to the Scott County Historical Society at PO Box 85, Winchester, Illinois 62694.