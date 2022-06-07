Scott Co. Man Identified In Pike Co. Drowning

By Benjamin Cox on June 7, 2022 at 7:26am

The identity of a man who drowned in a Pike County pond on Saturday has been released.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood has identified the decedent as 79 year old Gerald S. “Jerry” Stocker of Winchester.

According to a pres release, Stocker was pronounced deceased at the pond in rural Fairmont Township in Pike County on Saturday afternoon following a scuba diving accident while Stocker was performing maintenance on a drain pond.

Greenwood says an investigation remains ongoing. Services for Stocker are pending at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester.