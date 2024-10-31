Scott Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Alleged DUI, Hit & Run Crash in Jacksonville

Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Jacksonville Police arrested an off-duty Scott County Sheriff’s deputy early yesterday morning after an alleged hit & run DUI crash.

Jacksonville Police dispatch received a report of a hit & run in the 800 block of West College Avenue just before 1 o’clock yesterday morning.

Upon arrival and subsequent to an investigation, officers say that a vehicle driven by 28-year old Jacob R. Bettis of Winchester collided with a vehicle driven by 57-year old Ronald D. Howard, Jr. of the 800 block of West College Avenue after Bettis allegedly attempted a u-turn. Bettis’ vehicle collided with Howard’s vehicle nearly head on and then is said to have left the scene, according to reports. Bettis was located just a few blocks away with a disabled vehicle.



Both vehicles received major front end damage and were towed from the scene. Bettis received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.



Bettis was later cited for improper lane usage, leaving the scene of a traffic crash, and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was later released with a notice to appear in court.