Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office issues brief stay in place order in rural Winchester after pursuit of believed to be armed suspect

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office issued a brief “stay in place” order to some rural residents Saturday afternoon while the pursued an alleged armed subject in a stolen vehicle.

The alert was posted to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday for rural residents who lived on Illinois Route 106 just west of the Hillview Blacktop intersection. “At this time we are in search of an African American male subject who maybe possibly armed, but unsure of that at this time. Please take your keys out and lock your vehicles. The subject has already stolen a vehicle from another county. Do Not approach the subject and call 911 if seen,” the alert read.

Reports say the vehicle nearly hit several oncoming cars during the pursuit and then vehicle was later found abandoned. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reported at 4:10 p.m. Saturday that the unidentified subject was apprehended and in custody. No further information is available.

This story will be updated as further information is released.