Scott County Ambulance Service Placed Out For Bid

The Scott County ambulance service is now out for bid.

The Scott County Times reports that the Scott County Commissioners have placed the ambulance service for the southern half of the county out for bid in accordance with a recently passed special service area referendum that passed last year.

After a court order said that the special service area would be funded during the current fiscal year, the commissioners placed the service out for bid despite the existence of the Winchester EMS.

The Times reports that sealed bids are being accepted at the courthouse between 2-4PM on May 1st.

The special service area tax is expected to generate a little over a quarter of a million dollars to pay for the operation of an ambulance service in the southern half of the county.