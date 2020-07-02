Scott County Announces First COVID-19 Case, Morgan Adds 2 More

By Jeremy Coumbes on July 2, 2020 at 4:35pm

The Scott County Heath Department received confirmation today of their first case of COVID-19.

Via a post on the Scott County Health Department Facebook page, officials report that the patient is a 66 year old female who is recovering at home.

Scott County Health Officials are asking all residents of Scott County to continue to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, and wear a mask when in public.

Scott County is the last county in the state to announce a positive case of COVID-19

The Morgan County Health Department received confirmation today of two additional positive cases of COVID-19. The 133th case is a male in his 50’s who is isolated at home. The 134st case is a female in her 60’s whose case is still being investigated.

119 patients have been released from restrictions, and currently there are 296 tests pending results.

Morgan County Health Officials said in the daily update today, that starting this Saturday, no daily updates will be announced on Saturdays and Sundays. Going forward weekend case announcements will be posted on the following Monday.

Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 869 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 36 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 144,882 cases, including 6,987 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 30,262 specimens for a total of 1,666,317. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate continues to hold at 2.6%.