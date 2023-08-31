Scott County Authorities Arrest Convicted Drug Offender on Meth Delivery Charges

Scott County authorities made a major drug arrest over the weekend.

51-year old Daniel W. Hovendon of Beardstown was arrested on Friday on the following charges:



* Methamphetamine Delivery between 15-100 grams (Class X felony)

* Methamphetamine Delivery between 5-15 grams (Class 1 felony)

* Methamphetamine Delivery less than 5 grams (Class 2 felony)

* Possession of Methamphetamine between 5-15 grams (Class 2 felony)

Hovendon made his first appearance in Scott County Circuit Court on Friday and is currently being held on $1 million bond. Hovendon is expected back in court today with a first appearance with counsel.

Hovendon was currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a methamphetamine possession charge in Morgan County Court in March of last year.