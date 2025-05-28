Scott County Charges versus Local Handyman

By Gary Scott on May 28, 2025 at 5:23am

A Jacksonville contractor has been charged with three home repair fraud felonies in Scott County.

Scott County State’s Attorney Rick Crews filed the charges against 53-year-old Devin D. Workman

of Jacksonville on May 14th. The charges include Class 4 felony Home Repair Fraud under $1,000; Class 4

felony Deceptive Practices under $1,000; and Class 3 felony theft by deception between $500-$10,000.

Court dates and arrest information were not listed in online court records. Workman is said to be

the owner and general contractor for Workman Property Preservation, a company that provides “securing,

winterizing, boarding, clean outs, maid service, small carpentry repair, and inspection,” according to a

LinkedIN profile.