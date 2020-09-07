Scott County Courthouse To Close Due to Positive COVID Test For Employee

The Scott County Health Department in conjunction with the Scott County Emergency Management office has decided to close the Scott County Courthouse in Winchester for the remainder of the week due to a positive case of COVID-19 in an employee.

The Scott County Courthouse will be closed as a precaution through the end of the week. According to a press release from the Health Department, the courthouse will go through a deep cleaning over the next few days and other employees will be tested to assure the public that it is safe to return to normal business on September 14th.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 51 cases of COVID-19 in Scott County to date, with 9 cases currently active in the county as of Friday.