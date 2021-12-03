Scott County H.D. Asking Residents Take Extra Precautions Amid Rise in New COVID Cases

The Scott County Health Department is asking the public to take extra precautions against COVID-19.

In an announcement Wednesday, Scott County Health officials say they have continued to see and experience high community transmission of COVID-19 in the Scott County area and currently have 40 active cases of the virus.

On November 22nd, the health department reported just five active cases with none hospitalized. As of November 29th, there were three people hospitalized and 28 active cases.

The Scott County Health Department says the cases are spread across all ages and do not seem to stem from one particular event or area of the county. Health officials are asking everyone in the Scott County area to take extra precautions in the coming weeks so that family and friends can experience the holidays together.

Currently, the Scott County Health Department is offering testing for Scott County residents who have been identified and reported as close contacts to a positive case. Or for those who have a physician’s order for testing.

Covid vaccine clinics are held every Friday all day at the Scott County Health Department. The clinics provide the Moderna vaccine and can accommodate first, second, and booster doses.