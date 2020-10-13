Scott County Health Dept Drive Through Flu Clinic Wednesday

Flu shots are being made available in Winchester.

The Scott County Health Department is holding an adult drive through clinic tomorrow, Wednesday, October 14th.

The event will run from 12 noon to 5 pm at the Scott County Fairgrounds in Winchester at the Nimrod Funk building. Attendees to the event are asked to enter the grounds from Park Street and bring any Medicare or insurance information.

Scott County Health Department officials are asking anyone attending the flu clinic to please wear masks during the event.

Public health officials are stressing the importance of getting a flu shot this year in an effort to minimize the chances of someone being co-infected with influenza and COVID-19.

The drive through flu clinic is for adults only, however anyone needing a flu vaccination for a child, or any adult who are unable to attend the drive through event can call the health department to make an appointment to receive their flu vaccination.

For more information or to make an appointment, call the Scott County Health Department at 217-742-8203.