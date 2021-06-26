Scott County Introduces New EAS System

Scott County is set to go live with a new emergency alert system.

The Journal Courier and WGEM reports that the Scott County Health Department has subscribed to the CodeRED emergency alert system, which provides localized information based on a set location.

Meghan VanDeVelde, emergency preparedness coordinator at the health department, will be the individual responsible for sending out the messages. Scott County residents will have the option of subscribing to the service that will notify them by phone, text or email of emergency situations and resources. Citizens will also receive notifications from the National Weather Service for severe weather alerts.

During registration, residents will select what types of alerts they would like to receive. The service is free. The program will go live in the county on Thursday, July 1st. Residents can subscribe through the department’s Facebook page, by texting “SCHDIL” to 99411, or registering online here.

Those without access to internet or a smartphone can contact the health department to register. Those registering should use a physical address because the system will not recognize a P.O. box-based address.

The alert system is funded by Scott County’s Public Health Emergency preparedness grant.