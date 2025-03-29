Scott County Man Charged With Dissemination of Child Pornography

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has announced the arrest of a Scott County man for allegedly producing and disseminating child sex abuse material.

The Attorney General’s office has charged 27-year old Bobby H. Xiong of Bluffs in Greene County Circuit Court with three counts of dissemination of child pornography, Class X felonies punishable by up to 30 years in prison; and two counts of possession of child pornography, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Xiong is currently detained at the Greene County Jail, and his next court date is scheduled for April 28th.

Raoul’s investigators, along with officers from the Illinois State Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a search of Xiong’s residence in the 300 block of Piper Street in Bluffs on Thursday, March 27th. Xiong was taken into custody after investigators discovered evidence of child sexual abuse material.

Raoul’s office is prosecuting this case in cooperation with Scott County State’s Attorney Richard Crews’ office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

