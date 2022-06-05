Scott County Man Drowns in Rural Pike County Pond

A Scott County man has drowned in a rural Pike County pond.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood reports that at 12:37PM this afternoon, Pike County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a rural pond in Fairmont Township in Pike County for an alleged drowning.

Deputies and rescue personnel arrived on scene and were able to locate and retrieve a man from the pond. A 79-year old Scott County man was later pronounced deceased at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Greenwood says an investigation is currently active and ongoing.

Rescue teams from the East Pike Fire Department, Baylis Fire Department, and the Griggsville Fire Department assisted at the scene. Greenwood says that the performance by the individuals into situations like these are exceptional and instrumental for the community.