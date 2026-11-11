Scott County man pleads guilty to 2024 charges in sex abuse cases

By Benjamin Cox on November 11, 2026 at 9:21am

A Winchester man charged with multiple counts of child sexual assault and abuse has pleaded guilty in Scott County Court.

43-year-old Jerrit W. Hazelwood appeared before Judge David Cherry on October 26th and pleaded guilty to one Class X felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

According to reporting from River County News, the charge stemmed from alleged sexual abuse involving the daughter of Hazelwood’s then-girlfriend. The alleged offenses occurred on or before October 29th, 2024.

Hazelwood was originally charged with six felony counts in May of last year, including two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Three additional Class 1 felony charges were filed against Hazelwood in April of this year. Those charges involved allegations of sexual abuse against his own daughter between 2007 and 2012.

As part of the October 26th plea agreement, the remaining five counts in the original case were dismissed, along with all three charges filed earlier this year.

Scott County State’s Attorney Rick Crews agreed to a 20-year sentencing cap under what is known as an open plea agreement. That leaves the final sentencing decision to Judge Cherry.

Class X felonies in Illinois generally carry a prison sentence of 6 to 30 years, but the prosecution has agreed to the 20-year cap in Hazelwood’s case.

Hazelwood remains in custody at the Greene County Jail.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 14th.