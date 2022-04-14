Scott County Man Seriously Injured in Single Vehicle Accident

Illinois State Police District 20 investigators report that at approximately 6:41 am, a 2014 silver Dodge Dart sedan driven by 22-year-old James Spencer of Winchester was traveling north on Hoots Road, just north of Interstate 72 in Scott County.

According to State Police, Spencer’s vehicle left the roadway to right and struck a ditch embankment which caused the vehicle to flip over and come to rest on its roof. Spencer was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.

State Police say Spencer was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. No other details on the crash or Spencer’s condition were available as of press time.