Scott County Man Wanted in Morgan, Sangamon, and Others, Arrested in Pike

A Scott County man who has been wanted on active warrants out of several counties was arrested in Pike County Tuesday.

According to a report by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet pickup at approximately 4:30 pm yesterday in the 300 block of Walnut Street in the Village of Rockport.

53-year-old Gregory D. Williams of Winchester was subsequently arrested on charges of felony driving with a revoked license with between 10 and 14 previous convictions for the same, as well as operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Williams was also wanted on active arrest warrants out of Morgan, Sangamon, McDonough, and Jefferson Counties. He was taken without incident to the Pike County Jail.

Online court records in Pike County did not indicate further status information on the case as of press time.