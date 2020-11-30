Scott County Nursing Center Seeking Outdoor Christmas Decorations Donations

The Scott County Nursing Center is doing what it can to brighten the holidays for its residents. The center is asking for outdoor Christmas decoration donations from the community for an internal competition among its staff. The Journal Courier reports that the center is holding a special outdoor decorating competition with staff members in the center’s yard for residents.

Administrator Debbie O’Dell says that with restrictions currently limiting visitors and causing the center to cancel its participation in Winchester’s annual Christmas parade, this was something to give the center’s residents something to look forward to.

O’Dell told the Journal Courier that several donations have already came in from the Winchester community. Members of the staff have been grouped into teams and have been given sections of the center’s yard to decorate after hours for the competition. O’Dell says the competition has given staff a little extra relief from the stress of the pandemic.

Those who would like to donate decorations can contact the center located at 650 North Main in Winchester by phone at 217-742-3101 or find them on Facebook.