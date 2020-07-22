Scott County Reports Two Additional Cases of COVID-19

The Scott County Health Department is reported 2 more positive COVID-19 cases late Tuesday. Both cases, a female in her 30’s and a male is his 60’s, are recuperating at home. Scott County now has a confirmed case count of 3 cases, after being the last county in Illinois to have a confirmed case of the virus. There are currently two cases pending results in Scott County.

Scott County Health Department officials are asking that residents continue to wash hands frequently, practice social distancing, and wear masks when in public places.

They advise to call your primary care physician if you have symptoms of COVID, such as high fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue, loss of taste or any other symptoms listed by CDC.