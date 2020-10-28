Scott County School Districts Deal With COVID Staffing After 2 Test Positive, 6 On Quarantine

Scott County school districts are dealing with COVID-19 infections in their staff. In email communication this afternoon with WLDS, Dr. Kevin Blankenship, who is Superintendent at both Winchester and Bluffs, says that 1 staff member is positive with COVID-19 in each district.

Blankenship says that Winchester currently has 6 staff members in testing protocol due to being listed as a “close contact” with a positive COVID individual. Blankenship says that he hopes each of the staff members will receive a negative test result and be able to return to the classroom by the end of the week.

Blankenship says that the Winchester district is currently using outside substitutes and other in-house personnel to cover classes, as needed while other staff are teaching remotely.

In the Bluffs District, Blankenship says that all staff that were in testing protocols have been released to return to work this week. He says the one staff member with an active positive in Bluffs is having their class currently being covered by an outside substitute.