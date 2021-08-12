Scott County Seeks Info on Damage to Multiple Fields by Vehicles

Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Scott County Sheriff’s office in their Investigation of recent criminal damage.

On July 31, the department received multiple reports of corn & bean fields that had been damaged by unknown vehicles driving through them. The cost of the damage is undetermined

Crime Stoppers is asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit an anonymous tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or by calling Crime Stoppers at 243-7300.

If your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the Crime Stoppers mobile app or by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.