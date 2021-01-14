Scott County Tentatively Scheduling COVID Vaccine Clinic

The Scott County Health Department is tentatively scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic.

Health Department officials say pending the department receives it’s next shipment, vaccinations will be scheduled for residents aged 65 and older, as well as those who are at high risk.

The Scott County Health Department is asking that anyone in Scott who has not called to be included on the list should do so by calling the office at 217-742-8203.

Health Department officials say due to the limited amount of vaccine available at this time, immunizations can only be given to those who have registered, there will be no walk in vaccinations at this time.