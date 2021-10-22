Scott County to Hold Drive Through COVID Booster Clinic

The Scott County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 booster shot clinic soon.

The Health Department will be hosting a Moderna COVID-19 Booster clinic on Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Winchester EMS parking lot from 1:30 pm-5:00 pm.

The event will be a drive-thru system and no appointment will be necessary. Scott County Health Department officials ask that attendees use the main entrance off the highway to enter the parking lot and to exit to the East (by Logan Ag), to maintain the fluidity of traffic.

A pre-vaccination checklist and consent form will need to be signed before vaccination.

Scott County Health officials say it is recommended that for those who had Moderna or Pfizer, it be at least 6 months since their last dose, and if they received Johnson and Johnson, it is at least 2 months since their dose.

Any questions can be called into the Scott County Health Department at 217-742-8203.