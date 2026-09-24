Scott County woman indicted on federal drug charges

By Benjamin Cox on September 24, 2026 at 11:28am

A 50-year-old Exeter woman is facing four federal drug charges.

Lisa M. McDade was indicted September 15th on four counts of distributing 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

According to the indictment, the alleged distributions occurred in Morgan County on April 14th, May 1st, May 6th and May 30th of 2025.

McDade was arrested Wednesday and made her initial appearance and arraignment in federal court on Thursday.

Court records show McDade pleaded not guilty to all four counts. She was appointed a federal public defender.

The government requested that McDade be detained pending trial. A detention hearing originally scheduled for Monday was continued at the request of the defense.

A status hearing was held by video conference Monday, and the detention hearing was continued to tomorrow afternoon.

McDade remains subject to a temporary order of detention. McDade has pending felony counts in Morgan County Circuit Court from an arrest on August 30, 2025. Those counts were due for a bench trial setting on September 30th.

Her federal jury trial is currently scheduled for October 19th in Springfield.