Scott-Morgan-Greene Water Co-Op Expanding Through USDA Grant-Loan Program

Several miles of water line are being planned for installation in Scott County thanks to a grant and low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Scott-Morgan-Greene Water Cooperative that serves about 1,000 people across the three counties was granted $200,000 and loaned $1.6 million to expand their water service area. Currently, the co-op has more than 400 miles of total waterline through each of the 3 counties. They also provide emergency backup water service to Winchester, Alsey, and Manchester.

Co-Op President Steve Grubb told Quincy’s WGEM that the co-op is hoping to use the money to expand service to about another 50 households with another 20-25 miles of new water lines.

The loan and grant program is part of the USDA’s current initiative to invest more than $5 billion nationwide to build and improve critical infrastructure. The Scott-Morgan-Greene Water Co-Op has been in existence since 1988.