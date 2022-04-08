Scottville Rural Water Boil Order

A precautionary boil order is in effect for all customers of the Scottville Rural Water Company, Inc. from April 11, 2022, to April 22, 2022, due to routine water main flushing and system maintenance.

Customers should boil water at least FIVE minutes before using. The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms that water quality has been fully restored which might not be until April 22, 2022, at the earliest.

When the boil order is lifted, you will receive notification at that time. If you have any questions, please call 217-883-2606 for further information.