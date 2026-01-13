Scotty McCreery, Josh Turner to Headline 2026 Sangamon Co Fair

By Harold Smith on January 13, 2026 at 9:11am

A couple of country music’s biggest hit makers will be in central Illinois to entertain fairgoers this summer.

Officials with the Sangamon County Fair announced this morning that country superstars Josh Turner and Scotty McCreery will take the stage at the fairgrounds in New Berlin Friday, June 12th.

Turner is a multi-platinum artist, with more than eight-and-a-half million units sold.

McCreery, who won season ten of American Idol, has gone on to rack up one double platinum, four platinum and two gold singles, and in 2011 became the first country artist and youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album at number one on the Billboard Top 200.

Showtime for Josh Turner and Scotty McCreery at the Sangamon County Fair June 12th is 7:30 pm. General admission and party pit tickets go on sale this Friday at 8 am on the fair’s website, sangcofair.com.