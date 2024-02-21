Scully Named New Head Volleyball Coach at Illinois College

Illinois College has announced its next women’s Head Volleyball Coach.

Athletic Director Meghan Roman announced that Claire Scully has been hired for the 2024 season.

According to a press release, Scully comes to I.C. After working as an assistant volleyball coach and social media coordinator for the athletic department at Washington College the past two seasons. Prior to joining Washington College, Scully served as an assistant volleyball coach at William Paterson University in 2021, head coach at Mount Saint Dominic Academcy from 2019-2021, Golda OCH Academy, and the Atlantic Valley Volleyball Club.

Scully was a four-year player at Mount Saint Mary College prior to her coach career. Scully replaces Alicia Wood, who had been with the program since 2020.