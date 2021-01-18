Search Begins To Fill Manar Vacancy in 48th Senate District

Lawmakers have announced the official vacancy of the 48th State Senate District seat. The seat was vacated earlier this month by Democrat Andy Manar who resigned to take a position as a senior advisor in Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Administration.

The 48th Legislative District Committee said it will be accepting applications for those interested in being appointed to complete the current term, which has two years remaining. The 48th District covers portions of Macon, Christian, Montgomery, Macoupin, Madison, and Sangamon counties.

People who wish to be considered should send in a resume or biography, a detailed statement explaining their involvement with the Democratic Party, another detailed statement about their electability and vision for the district, and a headshot. Applications should be emailed to il48senate@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Monday, January 25th.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a resident of the 48th State Senate District for at least two years and a Democrat in good standing. Applications will be reviewed before the committee contacts finalists for an in-person interview on Saturday, January 30th or Sunday, January 31st. Finalists will be told about a time and location if they are selected. According to a press release, the committee plans to meet on Saturday, February 6th to vote on the appointment.

The State Journal Register reported yesterday that Springfield Ward 3 Alderwoman and Sangamon County Democratic Party chair Doris Turner, Springfield Park District board member Lisa Badger; former Springfield Ward 2 Alderman Frank McNeil; Chase Wilhelm, an Army reservist who ran unsuccessfully against state Rep. Avery Bourne in 2020 and current Illinois Department of Corrections chaplain, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe; and Macoupin County board member Roberta Vojas have all mentioned potentially running for the seat. Decatur State Representative Sue Scherer has already announced she will remain in the House and not seek the seat.

Manar’s replacement will be selected by the six county Democratic Party chairs in the district, who each have a vote weighted by the amount of votes Manar received in the 2018 election. According to the SJ-R, Macon County has the highest percentage of weighted vote at 26.7%, followed by Macoupin County at 21.4%, Sangamon County at 19.6%, Christian County at 14.1% and Montgomery County at 13.9%. Madison County has 4.1% of the weighted vote.