Search for Missing Man Continues in the Mississippi

The search continues for a missing 20-year old man who went into the Mississippi River just north of Grafton late Saturday night.

Ben Cox reports.



“A 20-year old man and his two friends went into the water near a sandbar on Mason Island, a small piece of land at the confluence of the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers approximately 9:30 p.m. on Saturday night. Local residents say that a water break just off the island is just a few inches deep before it descends nearly 12 feet down into the Mississippi River current. This is where witnesses say the 3 men went into the water with only two coming back to the surface.

The search by friends and family began almost immediately, with authorities notified which resulted in a wider search of the area with boats and even drones. According to the Alton Telegraph, three rescue boats and an additional boat from the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded. St. Charles County Police Department Drone Team and St. Louis Metro Air Support Helicopter also responded to assist. Boats from Orchard Farm Fire Protection District, St. Charles City Fire Department and Central County Fire and Rescue searched the area where the victim was last seen and points downstream from the incident site until 2 a.m. on Sunday due to dense fog. The search resumed at 7 a.m. the same day with assistance from, Missouri State Highway Patrol, St. Charles City Fire Department, Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District, QEM Fire Protection District, and the Illinois Department of Conservation have been assisting in Search and Recovery Efforts. Multiple civilian boats are searching the area.

Residents in Grafton have been asked to keep a close eye out on the river’s edge, as the search has now turned to a recovery operation.

The missing man is described as 6 feet 7 inches tall, wearing pink swimming trunks.

Anyone with livescope or similar fishing equipment has been asked to help join the search. As of Monday evening, no further details have been released.