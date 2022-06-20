Search Is On For Missing Springfield Woman

Springfield Police are looking for a missing woman last seen on Thursday.

27 year old Rose Therese Egan was last seen at one of the McDonald’s in Springfield on Thursday. She is believed to be on foot and has no known money or transportation. No known information about her clothes and belongings are available. Egan is a former resident of Jacksonville.

Egan stands 5’2” tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds, has dark brown shoulder-length straight hair, and brown eyes and wears contacts.

If you have any information about Egan’s whereabouts, you can contact the Springfield Police by calling at 217-788-8311 or the Sangamon-Menard Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.